Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kathua, Rakesh Minhas chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra-2023, as per an official statement from Department of Information and Public Relations, J-K.

During the meeting, it was decided that Registrar Suresh Chander will be the overall Nodal Officer for SANJY-2023, while DC State Taxes, Ranjeet Singh will act as Nodal Officer for Lakhanpur Facilitation Centre.

The DC directed the concerned departments to focus on the completion of pending works well before the commencement of the Yatra, keeping in mind the increased influx of pilgrims being anticipated due to easing out of Covid restrictions.

The District Administration Kathua was instructed to prepare a contingency plan to accommodate 7500 pilgrims in the wake of a halt in the Yatra due to inclement weather or any other emergency.

To ensure the smooth issuance of RFID tags to the registered pilgrims, the district administration has decided to double the number of counters to six at Lakhanpur Facilitation Centre to decrease the rush at the Jammu Base camp.

The stakeholders were directed to submit action plans for safe drinking water, power supply, medical facilities, sanitation, installation of toilets, lodging, and langar facilities, traffic, and security arrangements. He directed the departments to work in tandem for finalising the necessary arrangements at the earliest.

The DC stressed the importance of staff training and sensitization to facilitate the yatris besides maintaining proper cleanliness and sanitation in the Lakhanpur corridor and along the yatra routes.

He further directed Municipal authorities, PWD, NHAI and RDD to ensure proper functioning and maintenance of public toilets during the entire Yatra period.

The concerned officers of the NHAI and Tourism departments were asked to ensure the installation of digital screens, hoardings, and signages at Lakhanpur and at important points on the Yatra route across the district.

Additionally, cultural programs will be held at Lakhanpur on the opening day and during the Yatra for the entertainment of the yatris.

The meeting also discussed the facilities in lodgement centers, illumination of dark spots, the establishment of SRTC counter, control room, disaster plan, check on the quality of food and eatables, proper sanitation on the yatra route and enforcement of anti-polythene measures, etc.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deepika Rana, Principal GMC Kathua, ACR, RTO, and other officers. (ANI)

