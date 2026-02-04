New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha are taken to Sri Lanka for the first-ever international exposition on Wednesday morning. The holy relics will be placed at the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

The holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha departed from Delhi airport.

Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi respectfully carried the holy relics to the aircraft.

The sacred relics, discovered at Devnimori in Gujarat, are being taken to Colombo, where they will be placed at the revered Gangaramaya Temple, a prominent centre of Theravada Buddhism.

The Exposition will be held from February 4 to February 11.

The exposition will underscore the deep historical, cultural and religious ties between India and Sri Lanka, particularly through Buddhism, which originated in India and flourished across the island nation for centuries.

Speaking to reporters here, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) Abhijit Halder highlighted Sri Lanka's central role in the Buddhist world and its enduring connection with India.

"Theravada Buddhism has its roots in Sri Lanka. Many Buddhists from India travel to Sri Lanka to study Pali. Till today, we see many Buddhist societies are run by Sri Lankan Buddhists," Halder said.

While speaking to ANI, the Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat recalled the international attention drawn to the relics during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka.

"Devnimori is a place in Gujarat where Lord Buddha's relics were found. In his last visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi had mentioned about these relics. These relics are being taken to Sri Lanka today to be placed in a temple there," he told ANI.

Further, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi said that lakhs of people would gather to take darshan of these relics in Sri Lanka.

" A team from India is taking the holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha to Sri Lanka today. These are the oldest relics of Lord Buddha. This is not just a diplomatic tour but also one rooted in devotion. Lakhs of people will gather to take darshan of these relics in Sri Lanka," Sanghavi said.

The delegation will be led by the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi. The delegation will include officials of the National Museum, representatives of MS University, Vadodara, where the Holy Relics are currently housed, and representatives of the International Buddhist Confederation. (ANI)

