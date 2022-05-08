Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi on Saturday on the occasion of Ganga Saptami.

Varanasi is known for celebrating Ganga-Saptami and conducts Puja, every year, to mark the birth of River Ganga.

According to the mythological beliefs, on this day, Ganga came on the earth after the harsh austerity of Rishi Bhagirath.

Ganga Saptami is celebrated on Vaishakh Shukla Saptami.

On this day of Vaishakh Shukla Saptami, Ganga entered the hair of Lord Shiva, according to the mythological belief, which adds that the Ganges continued to roam in the hair of Shiva for 32 days. At the request of the gods and Bhagirath, Lord Shiva opened his hair lock and Ganga descended on the earth, according to the mythological belief.

This happened on the day of Jyestha Shukla Dashami Tithi, which is now celebrated as Ganga Dussehra.

It is said that on this day taking a dip into the holy waters destroys sins. This day also sprinkles light upon the significance of charity. It is believed that on this day, salvation is attained by taking dips in Ganga, ascetic meditation and charity. (ANI)

