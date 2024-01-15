Devotees take holy dip at Saryu Ghat on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Devotees from various states gathered at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya and took a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday.

"Feeling happy to be in Ayodhya. We used to hear what Ayodhya used to be like in ancient times and today Ayodhya has become the same as it used to be under Raja Dashrath. We came here to take a holy dip because of our faith in God", said a devotee at Saryu Ghat.

Another devotee who came from the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh emphasised how taking a holy dip on Makar Sankranti holds spiritual significance.

"Taking a holy dip at Saryu Ghat holds special significance. Bathing and meditation must be done on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti."

Speaking on how Ayodhya developed due to the construction of Ram Mandir, the devotee highlighted the recent developments in the city.

"Ayodhya is developing well. It has become an international city. As the city will become a tourism hub, people will get more employment opportunities. Taking inspiration from Ayodhya, people must make their cities clean and contribute their best."

Since a holy dip holds religious importance on Makar Sankranti, a large number of people on Monday also visited Uttarakhand and took a holy dip in the river Ganga.

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, devotees and pilgrims took a holy dip and performed Arti in Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti. The state observes 'Gangasagar Mela' on the occasion.

The 'Mela' attracts many devotees every year who visit, especially to take a dip in the waters of the river Ganga at Sagardwip, from where it finally merges into the Bay of Bengal.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara) on its celestial path. It usually takes place on January 14th or 15th. (ANI)

