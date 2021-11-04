Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged the Bhagyalakshmi temple, adjacent to the Charminar, to offer prayers on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday morning.

The devotees, while following Covid protocols, waited in queues at the temple.

Speaking to ANI, a priest of the temple said, "Diwali festival at Bhagyalakshmi mandir has started from November 2 and it will continue till November 6."

He further said, "The rituals and prayers of Diwali celebration have started from today and will continue till tomorrow night."

"We are feeling very happy to see the Goddess. Happy Diwali to everyone with joy. May the Goddess' grace be with everyone," said a devotee, Dinesh Sharma.

Another devotee Mahesh said, "Due to covid, the public was not able to get darshan for two years. This time we are getting a very good darshan. The temple is very well decorated."

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

