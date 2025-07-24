By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued four show cause notices to Air India over a range of regulatory violations, sources told ANI.

The notices pertain to breaches related to Flight Duty Period (FDP) and Weekly Rest requirements, cabin crew rest and duty norms, crew training, and operational procedures.

According to sources, the show cause notices were issued on July 23 following voluntary disclosures made by Air India to the DGCA on June 20 and 21.

Each notice seeks a response from the airline within 14 to 15 days of receipt, asking why appropriate enforcement action should not be taken under applicable provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements. In the event of non-compliance, the matter may be decided ex parte based on the evidence on record, says the show cause notice accessed by ANI.

Air India, while responding to the development in a statement, said, "We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers." (ANI)

