Shimla, July 24: At least five people were killed and several injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down the hill in Mandi district on Thursday, police said. The bus with 30 passengers on board skidded off the road and rolled down into the ditch. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital at Sarkaghat town, from where three in a critical condition were referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur.

Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma told the media that four -- two men and two women -- died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sarkaghat. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway. Mandi Road Accident: Bus Plunges Into 200-Feet Deep Gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 1 Dead (Watch Videos).

HRTC Bus Rolls Down Hill in Mandi

VIDEO | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: HRTC bus falls into gorge, several injured. Rescue operations underway. Injured passengers have been taken to Sarkaghat Hospital.#HimachalPradesh #MandiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7kLc1sEm54 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2025

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | Five dead as bus falls into a gorge near Maseran area of Sarkaghat Sub-Division, approximately 60 kilometres from Mandi town. Around 20 people have been injured in the incident. All injured are being treated at the Sarkaghat hospital, with several… pic.twitter.com/We1oKp651w — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2025

Emergency teams from the police station in Sarkaghat and the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police reached the spot soon after the incident. Ambulances were immediately deployed. The administration had a tough time extracting the victims from the bus.

The villagers were the first responders, and they started the rescue operations before the authorities could reach the spot. Most of the victims were locals, said the officials. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu expressed grief over the accident at Tarangala near Maseran of Sarkaghat subdivision. He said instructions have been issued to the district administration to take the injured to the hospital and provide treatment. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed, 3 Injured As Maruti Suzuki Car Plunges Into Gorge in Chamba.

“In this hour of sorrow, I offer my condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the repose of the souls of the departed. Also, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said the bus accident in Mandi “is very sad and I pray to god for strength for everyone. The administration is requested to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).