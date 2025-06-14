Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Saturday and chaired a high-level security review meeting ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence early next month, officials said.

Senior officers of the CRPF, police and intelligence agencies also attended the meeting and briefed the DGP about the arrangements being put in place for the pilgrims' safety and security, they said.

The officials said that the DGP went around the facility before the meeting and also highlighted the synergy between various wings of the police and security forces to ensure a smooth yatra.

The Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar in the summer capital Jammu serves as the main base camp for the pilgrims coming from across the country before leaving for the Kashmir Valley to pay their obeisance at the 3,880 meter high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The 38-day-long yatra is scheduled to start from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district -- on July 3.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar a day before the start of the yatra.

The officials said that there was also discussion during the meeting regarding the security of the yatra convoys from the Jammu base camp to the valley.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, convened a meeting with regard to preparation of security arrangements for the yatra as well as present security scenario in the region.

The DIG during the meeting emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the pilgrims' safety and security, a police spokesman said.

Rizvi highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges.

It was also discussed that proper liaison be maintained with all the intelligence agencies, army, paramilitary forces and other sister agencies involved in the conduct of the yatra in their respective jurisdiction and share the same on a real time basis, the spokesman said.

The DIG also stressed for ensuring high level of vigilance and preparedness for smooth conduct throughout the duration of the yatra.

The spokesman said that instructions were disseminated among various subordinate officers and concerned authorities to conduct regular briefing, debriefing and mock drills to ensure that all plans are effectively implemented and executed on ground.

