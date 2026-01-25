Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Firefighting and rescue operations continued on Sunday after a major fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Nampally area of Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, firefighters and police personnel worked continuously to douse the remaining flames, even as thick smoke was seen rising from the premises. Authorities said the fire has been largely brought under control, though complete extinguishing is still underway.

According to officials at the spot, around 90 per cent of the fire has been controlled. However, it may take another one to two hours to fully bring the situation under control, as cooling operations are still in progress.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arvind Babu said multiple teams have been engaged since Saturday night to tackle the blaze. "It will probably take one to two hours to bring the fire under control. We have been trying since last night and hope to clear it soon. Firefighting operations have been going on nonstop," he said.

The DCP added that the fire department, police and several other agencies are working in coordination at the spot. "The fire is 90 per cent under control. The fire department, police and many other teams are working at the location," he said.

The efforts to control the fire began immediately after it was reported on Saturday evening and have continued through the night. However, the DCP, Arvind Babu, declined to provide specific details on whether anyone was trapped inside the godown or the extent of property damage.

"The exact figures regarding possible casualties or loss of property can be confirmed only after the rescue and firefighting operations are fully completed," he said.

He further said that the police are working closely with the fire department, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), the Disaster Response Force (DRF) and teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to manage the situation and ensure safety in the surrounding areas.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, while further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited. (ANI)

