Dehradun, Aug 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday launched a "Pahadi Gamcha" manufactured by the Himalayan Centre.

Like the ‘Brahmakamal' cap, Pahadi Gamcha will also become a symbol of Uttarakhand's identity, Dhami said while launching it from his official residence.

Founder and CEO of Himalayan Centre Samir Shukla thanked the Chief Minister for launching the product.

He said his efforts are directed towards getting national recognition for clothes and apparel unique to Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand's Brahmakamal cap gained much popularity during the run-up to the state assembly polls held in February this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing it at all his election meetings.

