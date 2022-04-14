Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called upon the Red Cross to spread out across the state and seek involvement of students and youths.

Dhankhar flagged off four ambulances of the Red Cross at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of its West Bengal unit chairman Dr Rathin Chakraborty.

"... Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon the State Red Cross unit to dot by its presence state of WB and seek involvement of students and youth in this venture," he said in a tweet.

