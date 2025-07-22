Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) A day after Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as the vice president, his brother-in-law and advocate Praveen Balwada said Dhankhar never gave in to pressure and that his decision is likely driven by the health issue.

Balwada's remarks have come amid opposition parties including the Congress raising questions over Dhankhar's sudden resignation.

"Things like political pressure were not there. He never took pressure of any kind. I have known him since college days. I have never seen him under pressure," he told PTI Videos here.

Balwada said that Dhankhar was having health issues for some time and was relatively careless about it.

"He had a stent implant procedure in March. He has had persistent issues with low blood pressure," the brother-in-law said, adding that Dhankhar had experienced dizziness on multiple occasions.

"It is obvious that health is important. Being a workaholic and highly sincere towards his work, he must have felt that it was becoming difficult to justify both health and work together," he said.

Balwada said that when Dhankhar was appointed governor of Rajasthan, he was not particularly keen for it.

"This time, I believe he has honoured his family's wishes," the advocate said.

Congress leaders including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot have questioned the ground of resignation by Dhankhar alleging that he was working under pressure.

Gehlot said that Dhankhar cited health issues for the resignation but people are not finding it to be true.

