Angul (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing critical issues such as emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and for launching a public awareness campaign regarding obesity among young adults.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting four topics. First, India's contribution to emerging technology, be it space, rocketry, or AI. He launched a public campaign to spread awareness about obesity among young adults and inspired people to reduce oil consumption in food by 10% and spread awareness among 10 more people," Pradhan told reporters.

The Union Education Minister also expressed his commitment to following the Prime Minister's challenge by reducing oil in his diet and spreading the message among 10 people around him.

"He mentioned Khelo India, the country's wildlife and the possibilities in that field...Finally, Pariksha Pe Charcha was mentioned as exams are going on in different states in different languages and this time the programme was done very well...Inspired by the message, I take this challenge to reduce oil in my diet and spread awareness among 10 more people around me," Pradhan said.

Speaking on the Nikshay Mitra program, Pradhan said that the government will make efforts to make India Tuberculosis (TB)-free by 2025.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for making India TB-free by 2025. Today we gathered in Angul district... Everyone together decided that we would make our district TB-free.... I have full faith that the citizens of the country will fulfil the call of the Prime Minister," the Union Minister said.

Earlier, Pradhan on Saturday said that the transformation of India into a developed nation would only be possible if the National Education Policy (NEP) was implemented.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisaged the National Education Policy 2020. We have to fulfil our duty to transform India into a developed India by 2047. This will be possible if, under the leadership of Delhi University, we are able to implement the National Education Policy in the country," Pradhan said while addressing the gathering at the 101st Convocation of the University of Delhi. (ANI)

