Gorakhpur (UP), May 12 (PTI) Dialogue is the foremost condition of a democracy, for it can solve many problems, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

The CM made the remarks while speaking after inaugurating the Urban Service Centre and Senior Citizen Day Care Centre in Gorakhpur.

"The first condition of democracy is dialogue. Only through a dialogue can problems be resolved and the goals of ease of doing business and ease of living can be achieved. We should be able to provide maximum facilities to the public, listen to the common man as much as possible, (and) this is the basis of the success of democracy," he said.

He said that in a democracy, the public is 'Janata Janardan'. "It is with this spirit that we must move forward."

Built at a cost of Rs 14.22 crore, the two facilities aim to strengthen civic infrastructure in Gorakhpur, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is reaching new milestones and overtook Britain, its former colonial ruler, to become the fifth largest economy. "And now, we have surpassed Japan to become the fourth largest economy in the world," he said.

Describing Gorakhpur as the lifeline for nearly five crore people of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Not long ago, Gorakhpur resembled a Nagar Panchayat. But today, it is a municipal corporation and counted among the state's major urban centres."

He also urged the public to form mohalla sanitation committees, ensure proper functioning of street lighting systems, and create designated vending zones to improve traffic flow. "Citizens, too, have a vital role in shaping the cities they live in," he said.

Adityanath directed the municipal corporation to begin monsoon preparations, promptly clean drains, and remove silt. He also urged strict enforcement of the plastic ban.

"The city's drainage system has improved significantly. Today, Gorakhpur is recognised for efficient drainage, not for waterlogging. With the completion of the Gordhaiya Nala Project, this system will be further strengthened, and the site itself will be developed into a tourism spot," he said.

