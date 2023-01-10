Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumat Janjua will submit a report on Wednesday on whether the vigilance bureau took prior sanction of the state government before booking a woman IAS officer in a case related to alleged transfer of an industrial plot to a real estate firm, official sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday had asked the CS to submit his report after more than 50 IAS officers met him to register their protest against the registration of FIR against IAS officer Neelima by the state vigilance bureau.

The report will be submitted on Wednesday, according to official sources.

The IAS officers, who had met Mann, had asserted that it was necessary to take approval of the state government before registering a case against an IAS officer under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A few days ago, Punjab Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, Neelima and 10 other government officials for allegedly transferring an industrial plot to a realtor firm and allowing it to establish a township by cutting plots in violation of norms.

The Vigilance Bureau had registered a case under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the IPC at VB police station, Mohali, against various persons including three directors of the realtor firm, the bureau had said.

In another development, work at revenue and administrative offices in the state remained affected as Punjab Civil Officers remained on mass casual leave on the second consecutive day.

The PCS officers on Monday had proceeded on five-day mass leave in protest against the "illegal" arrest of PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal in Ludhiana by the state vigilance bureau.

The talks between PCS officers' association and the state government officials were held on Tuesday to resolve their issues, sources said.

Expressing solidarity with the PCS Officers' Association's protest, the revenue officers in the state had also proceeded on mass casual leave during this week.

PCS officer Dhaliwal, who was posted as regional transport authority in Ludhiana, was arrested on Friday by the vigilance bureau for allegedly taking bribes from transporters for sparing them challans for offending vehicles, the bureau had said.

"The PCS officer has been arrested illegally, wrongfully and arbitrarily and without due procedure," the association had said.

