Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Karnataka government discussed 16 issues including the establishment of the Indira canteen and the slow pace of the investigation into the illegal mining activities during its cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Minister HK Patil, who was also a part of the meeting said, "In today's cabinet, we have discussed in detail, almost 16 issues regarding the establishment of CCTV cameras to be adopted for warehousing, activities regarding Under Ground Drainage (UGD) which are to be strengthened with an additional grant."

"Cabinet has also taken note and expressed its concern for slow investigation and for non-filing of chart sheets. It is decided that we should review at the earliest and see what actions we should initiate," he added.

He also said that the cabinet discussed the slow pace of investigation going on in mining illegal activities.

"Cabinet has taken note of illegal mining activities which took place from 2008 to 2011 and cases were filed in 2013, 14, and 15. There is a slow pace of investigation in it. We have decided to have another 188 Indira canteens and 4G exemption is being accorded." (ANI)

