Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): A case has been registered against Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case has been registered by Salian's mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Also Read | Odisha Panchayat Election Results 2022: BJD Wins 268 of 300 Zilla Parishad Seats, Congress, BJP at 14 Each.

In the FIR copy, Disha's mother alleges that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while she was making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Shocking! Cobra Used As Weapon - Tamil Nadu Police in Search of Woman Who Uses Venomous Snake To Extract Money.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)