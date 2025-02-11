Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11 (ANI): The distinction between security of the borders and internal security is getting blurred, as hybrid warfare can target critical national infrastructure even during peacetime, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at Defence Ministers' conclave, "BRIDGE--Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement," organised at Hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru.

"The increasing number of conflicts is making our world a more unpredictable place. New power plays, new methods and new means of weaponization, increased role of non-state actors and disruptive technologies have made the world order more fragile," he said.

"Simultaneously, the distinction between security of the borders and internal security is getting blurred, as hybrid warfare can target critical national infrastructure even during the peace time. The definition of front line is changing fast today. Moreover, the dimensions of cyberspace and outer space are challenging the established definition of sovereignty," he added.

Rajnath Singh also spoke on the challenges faced by India due to terrorism, cybercrime, humanitarian crises and climate-induced disasters transcend borders.

"India's position as a preferred partner for defence exports is reinforced by our adherence to quality, reliability and commitment to the specific needs of our partners. Our defence industry is well-equipped to meet diverse requirements, from cutting-edge technology to cost-effective solutions," he said.

"The challenges we face from terrorism and cybercrime to humanitarian crises and climate-induced disasters transcend borders. They demand a united response. The BRIDGE initiative represents our commitment to transforming dialogue into actionable outcomes, fostering partnerships that are resilient, adaptable and forward-looking," said Singh in his address to Defence ministers.

The Defence Minister further highlighted that India has long championed a vision of peace, security, and development that is inclusive and collaborative.

"This vision is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic five 'S' approach: Samman meaning Respect, Samvaad meaning Dialogue, Sahyog meaning Cooperation, Shantimeaning Peace and Samriddhi meaning Prosperity. These principles form the cornerstone of our international engagements. They also resonate strongly in today's world, which is increasingly witnessing divisions," he added.

Singh further added that he firmly believes that the evolving global security scenario demands innovative approaches and stronger partnerships, adding that India's engagements on the global stage exemplify its commitment to fostering security and growth for all. (ANI)

