New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Delhi government's Dialogue and Development Commission and a UNICEF-initiated multi-stakeholder global platform inked a pact on Thursday to work together to empower the youth with skills and job opportunities, starting with the strengthening of Rozgaar Bazaar portal launched in July.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the partnership with "YuWaah" is an opportunity to help the youth live a meaningful and productive life which contributes to society and the nation.

"The two biggest challenges that the country is facing right now is joblessness and COVID-19. While the world waits for the COVID-19 vaccine, the problem of joblessness is not going to be solved by a simple vaccine," Sisodia said.

"To address this, we need to come together through concentrated efforts, such as the collaboration we have signed between the Delhi government and YuWaah," he said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission, and Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative, in the presence of Sisodia.

"Young people in India face many challenges – the opportunities are even greater. By working with and supporting its young people, India can transform its economic and social outcomes in the decades to come," Haque said.

