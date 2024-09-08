Chicago [US], September 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the DMK government in the state has created a sense of assurance among Tamils worldwide that "Tamil Nadu is our homeland."

"Overall, the Dravidian Munnetra Kazhagam government has created a sense of assurance among Tamils worldwide that 'Tamil Nadu is our homeland.' That's why I always say, 'This is not a party government; it is a government for a race!'," Stalin said while addressing the 'American Tamils' Meeting' held in Chicago, US, on Saturday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl While She Was Playing Outside House in Jehanabad.

He said that the power to overcome caste and religious differences and unite everyone lies in Tamil people.

"We are those who believe that even if we fall, we will live as Tamils. This spirit wasinstilled by the Dravidian movement. Our Tamil race has a pride that no other race in theworld has. We are those who have sacrificed ourselves to protect our mother tongue. I take pride in being a member of the Dravidian Munnetra Kazhagam that gave us those sacrifices," Stalin said.

Also Read | Ready To Start Dialogue With Pakistan if It Stops Supporting Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Rally in Banihal.

The Chief Minister said that Tamils hold various high positions in many countries these days. This possibility has been made possible by social justice and leaders who have fought for it in Tamil Nadu, he said.

"This is the society for which leaders like Periyar, Anna, and Poet Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) have strived. That is why, through the Justice Party's governance, the Kamaraj era, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam rule, we continue to give priority to education in Tamil Nadu," he said

"It was due to the emphasis Kalaignar placed on computer education that Tamil Nadu progressed in the IT sector. During his tenure, there was no other state with a significant development like Tidel Park. On that foundation, we attracted the world to Tamil Nadu, and Tamil Nadu was embraced by the world. You are proof of that," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu has earned the distinction of being the first address for investors.

"You must have heard about the progress Tamil Nadu has made since the Dravidian model government was established. Have you heard how it is progressing? In terms of industrial development, wherever I go and meet heads of companies, I always highlight how Tamil Nadu leads the way in India and the unique features of Tamil Nadu, inviting them to start businesses there. This is why Tamil Nadu has earned the distinction of being the first address for investors," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke of various initiatives launched by his government for overseas Tamils.

"We have established a toll-free assistance centre for Tamils abroad. The 'My Village'the initiative helps overseas Tamils improve their hometowns. The Kanian Poongundranar Award is given to expatriate Tamils. We provide financial aid to the families of those who go abroad for work and face difficulties. We have rescued 1,524 students who went to Ukraine for education during the war," he said.

"We have brought back 83 Tamils from Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar. We rescued 126 individuals from Israel who were unable to continue their education. In the past three years alone, we have rescued 2,398 people from abroad and in different states," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)