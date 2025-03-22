Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu organised a meeting on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies in Chennai, to shield itself from the people's "anger" following corruption allegations, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said.

Reacting to the meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Reddy asked the Congress, DMK, BRS whether the Central government has held any discussions on the delimitation of Parliamentary Constituencies.

Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP president, accused Stalin of running a corrupt government in four-and-half-years, and running a family rule. Inquiry is going on against DMK leaders in the "liquor scam" case, he said.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are against the DMK government ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and to save themselves, Stalin held a meeting in the name of delimitation of Parliamentary Constituencies by putting blame on the BJP," he told mediapersons here.

The meeting was held against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central government and the BJP and they are trying to mislead the people, he claimed.

Reddy said whether it is delimitation, mother tongue or regional language, the BJP government will do justice to all people, all regions and there will be no discrimination.

The Modi-led government is committed to ensure justice to all sections of people and it does not need certificates from Stalin, Rahul Gandhi, or BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"It is the promise of BJP and Modi ji that no province will face injustice in the (matter of) delimitation," Reddy said.

The Union Minister further attacked the Congress and BRS accusing them of looting the public through corruption.

Reddy in a post on 'X' said "....The Congress and BRS - these 2 parties have been together in their endeavours of exchanging / transferring MLAs, looting public through rampant corruption, scams and prioritising dynastic rule."

"They are now misleading people on delimitation and hiding themselves behind divisive politics using language and region," he further alleged.

