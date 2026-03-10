New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday informed that he will address a joint National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tiruchirapalli on March 11, saying that the people of Tamil Nadu are resonating with the NDA's agenda of hope and progress, while seeing through the misgovernance and unmet promises of DMK.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister stated that the DMK is "clearly rattled by the NDA's rising popularity across the state."

Also Read | IndiGo CEO Resigns: Pieter Elbers Steps Down Following Airline’s Worst Operational Crisis; Rahul Bhatia To Take Interim Charge.

"At around 6:30 PM tomorrow, 11th March, I will join NDA leaders of Tamil Nadu for the NDA rally in Tiruchirappalli. DMK is clearly rattled by the NDA's rising popularity across the state. The people of Tamil Nadu have seen through the misgovernance and unfulfilled promises of DMK. That is why, they are connecting with NDA's agenda of hope and progress," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Apart from addressing the joint NDA rally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli. The projects cover key sectors including petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, lubricants manufacturing, rural connectivity, highway development and railway services.

Also Read | LPG Crisis in India: Oil Refineries Increase LPG Production by 10% As Govt Increases Waiting Period for New LPG Cylinder Bookings to 25 Days.

In the petroleum sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 672 Thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum Lube Blending Plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai. Developed at an investment of about Rs 1,490 crore, the plant will strengthen India's lubricants manufacturing capacity.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu, which will significantly improve connectivity to markets, schools and healthcare facilities in rural areas. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81.

Prime Minister will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions including Telangana, Karnataka, Keralam and eastern India, thereby benefiting passengers and supporting regional economic growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)