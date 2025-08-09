New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP President PVN Madhav has slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for rejecting the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said that the DMK's old strategy of using language for political gains would no longer work, as Tamilians are increasingly becoming global.

His remarks came after Stalin on Friday said that the State Education Policy (SEP) has been curated while keeping in mind the "unique character" of the state and announced that the state will only follow a two-language policy.

"In the advent of the Tamil Nadu elections, Stalin is speaking all rubbish to ignite regional passions. The main strategy that DMK formed in the 60s was the language and Tamil pride... That's what he's doing," Madhav told ANI.

"But it will not give any results because all Tamilians have become global. The presence of Tamilians around the country and the world is large. Everybody knows about the three-language formula. Nobody is against implementing all three languages. Hindi is not compulsory. They can adopt Tamil and English. Apart from Hindi, they can choose their own language," he said.

Stalin had said that his government is firm on following the two-language policy.

"Through this education policy, we don't want students just to mug up, but think and get educated. Physical education will be taught along with studies. Importantly, I want to say firmly that we will follow a two-language policy, and it is our firm policy," Stalin said while addressing the gathering at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.

This move comes after months of protests by the DMK-led government against the National Education Policy (NEP) promoted by the Centre. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed the NEP, calling it "against social justice" and an attempt to impose Hindi on the state. Tamil Nadu has refused to implement the NEP.

In May, the state government filed a plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged withholding of about Rs 2,200 crore in central funds, which it linked to its refusal to adopt the NEP. The plea asks the court to declare that the NEP 2020 and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme are not binding on the state unless it formally agrees to them. (ANI)

