Patna, August 09: In a disturbing incident from a village in Matiyariya, West Champaran, Bihar, a young man has been accused of exploiting his underage fiancee by recording an intimate sex video before their marriage and circulating it on social media. According to police, the victim’s mother filed an FIR at Matiyariya police station against the accused, identified as Vishwajeet Kumar.

She stated that her daughter, aged 17, was engaged to Kumar over a year ago, with the wedding scheduled to take place after Chhath Puja in 2025. Following the engagement, Kumar frequently visited their home and developed a sexual relationship with the girl. Whenever confronted, he allegedly threatened to call off the wedding. Hyderabad Shocker: Couple Arrested for Running Paid Live Sex Videos of Themselves on Social Media Websites, Sent to Judicial Remand.

The complaint alleges that Kumar coaxed the girl into accompanying him, engaged in sexual relations, and secretly recorded the act on his mobile phone. Shockingly, on the morning of July 31, he posted the explicit video on the internet. Kanpur Horror: Man Rapes and Kills Class 5 Student After His Wife, Girlfriend Refuses To Have Sex During Ramzan; 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

When the victim’s family confronted Kumar’s relatives, they reportedly said they were themselves troubled by his behavior. Matters escalated when, on August 5, the accused allegedly re-uploaded the same sex clip online, further humiliating the girl and her family.

Acting on the complaint lodged on August 6, police registered a case under serious criminal charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor and circulation of obscene material. Narakatia Ganj SDPO Jayprakash Singh confirmed the investigation is underway. Matiyariya police station officials have stated that the accused is currently absconding but search operations are ongoing and legal action will be taken.

