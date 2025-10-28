New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a significant step forward in its consultancy activities by foraying into the port sector. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday among DMRC, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Umeandus Technology Private Limited, and BEML Limited to develop a Real Time Automated Cargo Evacuation System (e-FTS) for the DPA, based at Kandla, Gujarat.

As per the MoU, the e-FTS shall be developed at a pilot project stage. During the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Stage, DMRC proposes to undertake O&M of the project for 25 years. Further, the detailed specific scope of the parties will be incorporated in the 'Definitive Agreement', which shall be executed among the involved parties.

The Real Time Automated Cargo Evacuation System (e-FTS) is an automated freight transport and logistics system. Mainly designed for use in ports, e-FTS leverages advanced technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to increase efficiency and sustainability, and significantly reduce the time and cost associated with traditional cargo handling.

This system can also be developed for other locations based on site requirements and the client's specific needs.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was selected for the esteemed ICI Awards 2025, presented by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chennai.

The recognition falls under the "Outstanding Prestressed Concrete Structure in the Country Award" category for the corridor connecting Maujpur to Majlis Park.

This award will be formally conferred upon DMRC during the quinquennial conference ACECON, scheduled to be held in December 2025 in Hyderabad.

The Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor is a key component of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion and serves as an extension of the existing Pink Line. Upon completion, it will mark a significant milestone by becoming India's first circular ring metro line, enhancing connectivity and urban mobility across the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM', introducing a seamless UPI payment feature within the Delhi Metro Sarthi app in collaboration with NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL).

This initiative enables commuters to purchase tickets quickly and securely with a single click, eliminating the need for external payment gateways. Integrated with BHIM Vega.

In the X post, the DMRC said, "In a significant step towards digital convenience and cashless commuting, Delhi Metro today launched 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM', a native UPI payment experience within the Delhi Metro Sarthi app, in partnership with NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL)." (ANI)

