Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede, on Monday moved the Bombay High Court claiming that Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik continued to make defamatory statements against the Wankhede family despite assuring the HC against doing so last month.

Senior counsel Birendra Saraf, who appeared for Dnyandev Wankhede, has moved a bench led by Justice SJ Kathawalla seeking an urgent hearing on his application against Malik, the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Despite the assurance to the high court which was reflected in the court order, the respondent (Nawab Malik) continues to make statements against the Wankhedes,” said Saraf.

The HC posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

Earlier, following Malik's assurance, the HC had adjourned the matter for hearing after January 3, 2022.

On November 29, the high court had quashed and set aside the November 22 order of a single-judge bench that had refused to restrain Malik from making defamatory statements against the Wankhedes. At that time, Malik had agreed that he will not make public statements and post anything on social media against the Wankhede family till the disposal of the defamation suit filed by Dnyandev Wankhede.

The HC had asked Malik to file his detailed reply to Dnyandev Wankhede's suit seeking interim restrain against him by December 9. Dnyandev Wankhede has been asked to file a rejoinder affidavit (additional affidavit) by January 3, 2022.

He had filed a defamation suit against Malik and sought damages of Rs 1.25 crore for posting defamatory posts against him and his family members. The Wankhede senior had claimed that Malik started a smear campaign against his family after his son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case.

