Noida, May 24 (PTI) A doctor working with a government hospital in Greater Noida was found dead at his official residence, police said on Wednesday suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The doctor, aged around 32 years, hailed from Lucknow and worked at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, they said.

His body was found hanging from a noose at his residence in the Gautam Buddh University around 10 pm Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

"Upon receiving the information, officials of the local Ecotech 1 police station and the forensic department were sent to the spot. The family members of the doctor were also informed and they have reached Greater Noida," the police spokesperson said.

It is suspected that the doctor was grappled with tension, even as a local police official told PTI that they have found no suicide note from the spot.

The body was sent for post-mortem and then handed over to the family, the official said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

Meanwhile, GIMS in a statement said the deceased doctor worked in the radiology department of the state-run hospital and condoled the death.

"There is a wave of mourning in the institute due to his sudden demise," the GIMS said.

