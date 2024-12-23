New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there is hesitancy among people towards organ donation and asserted that doctors can play an important role in building awareness of this noble cause.

Addressing the 6th Convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, she underlined that the list of people waiting for organ transplant is growing.

"To address this issue, development of artificial organs and organ donation by the families of the deceased is necessary," Murmu said.

"There is a kind of hesitancy among people towards organ donation. Doctors can play an important role in removing this and can help build awareness to motivate people for the noble cause," she stated.

To boost organ donation, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) was set up in this institute, she said.

Growing use of technology in medical stream has made collaboration between engineering and medical institutes very important, she said.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), mRNA technology, robotics and the likes are going to bring a major change in the field of medical science, she added.

Murmu mentioned that she recently inaugurated India's first CAR-T cell therapy developed through collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay and Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH).

She urged the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung hospital to tie up with premier engineering and technical institutes to boost research and innovation.

Interdisciplinary knowledge is beneficial for everyone, she said.

