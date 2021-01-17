Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): As vaccination drive to against COVID-19 pandemic began across the country today, doctors at Ernakulam district of Kerala felt that the vaccines are safe and nobody need to worry about them.

They also expressed confidence that COVID-19 situation would improve through vaccination.

"I am very proud to be part of this historic moment when COVID-19 vaccination has started in the country. Covishield vaccine is being manufactured in the country. I want to say that this vaccine is safe. People should take this. There is no side effect. I rested for half-an-hour after receiving the vaccine and did not face any problem. Neither do I expect any problem in the future," said Dr Junaid Rahman, one of the doctors who was vaccinated.

Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram, who received the first Covishield vaccine in the district, said the injection was very transparent.

"This is a great moment for us. We health workers were gone through a difficult time. I am very happy to be a part of the world's largest vaccination drive," Dr Periyapuram said.

The doctor said that a message should go across that the vaccine is safe.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said they will cover 63,000 registered healthcare workers in the district.

"We have already received around 74,000 doses. The number of centres as on today stands at 12. But soon it will be expanded to other centres as well as per requirement," Suhas said. (ANI)

