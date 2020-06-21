Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Doctors and staff of Andhra's Sree Ramadevi Multi Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday held an agitation against China, in the wake of the recent violent face-off between China and India.

Locals were also seen participating actively in the agitation. While raising the national tricolour, the agitators claimed to be expressing solidarity with the Indian Army.

They were seen kicking and pounding Chinese President Xi Jinping's pictures. They were also seen indulging in sloganeering while burning Chinese products.

In a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15, 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer laid out their lives in the service of the nation. (ANI)

