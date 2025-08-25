New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said that it has received documents from 99.11 per cent of electors in Bihar, with seven days remaining in the Claims, Objections and Documents period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

According to the ECI, this translates to an average daily collection rate of about 1.64 per cent. With the deadline set for September 1, only 0.89 per cent of electors have yet to submit their documents.

The Commission said the document collection process is ongoing with the help of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers and is likely to be completed before the stipulated time, similar to the earlier collection of enumeration forms.

In line with SIR orders dated June 24, verification of documents is also being carried out simultaneously by 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 2,976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) across the state.

Out of 7.24 crore electors in the draft electoral rolls, 0.16 per cent of Claims and Objections have been received so far. Ten from the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of 12 recognised political parties in Bihar, none from non-electors of that Assembly constituency, and 1,21,143 from electors within their Assembly constituencies, the ECI stated.

According to the ECI, a total of 3,28,847 new electors, who have attained the age of 18 years on or before July 1 or will turn 18 by October 1, have submitted Form 6 and the necessary declaration.

The ECI stated that the SIR in Bihar is proceeding as scheduled. Decisions on all claims and objections, along with verification of eligibility documents, are to be completed by the concerned EROs and AEROs by September 25. The final electoral rolls will be published on September 30 after the completion of final checks. (ANI)

