New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Friday said that domestic consumers should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the Discoms following due process of approval by them to get subsidy under the scheme of the Ministry.

The ministry in a release also said that some rooftop solar companies or vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorized vendors by the Ministry and noted that no vendor has been authorized by it.

The release said that the ministry is implementing grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (Phase-II).

Under this scheme, the ministry is providing 40 per cent subsidy for the first 3 kW and 20 per cent subsidy beyond 3 kW and up to 10 kW. The scheme is being implemented in the states by local electricity distribution companies (Discoms).

"It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some rooftop solar companies/vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming that they are authorized vendors by the ministry. It is clarified that no vendor has been authorized by the ministry. This scheme is being implemented in the state only by Discoms. The Discoms have empanelled vendors through the bidding process and have decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant," the release said.

It said almost all the Discoms have issued online process for this purpose.

The release said the solar panels and other equipment to be installed by the empanelled vendors should be as per the standard and specifications of the Ministry and includes 5-year maintenance of the rooftop solar plant by the vendor.

"It has also been brought to the notice of the ministry that some vendors are charging more price than the rates decided by Discoms from domestic consumers, which is incorrect. Consumers are advised to pay only according to the rates decided by Discoms. The Discoms have been instructed to identify and punish such vendors," the releases said.

Residential consumers willing to set-up a rooftop solar plant under the scheme can apply online and get rooftop solar plants installed by listed vendors.

For this, they have to pay the cost of the rooftop solar plant by reducing the subsidy amount given by the ministry as per the prescribed rate to the vendor and the process is given on the online portal of the Discoms.

The subsidy amount is provided to the vendors by the Ministry through the Discoms.

"Domestic consumers are informed that to get subsidy under the scheme of the Ministry, they should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the Discoms following due process of approval by Discoms," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)