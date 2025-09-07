Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Vice President and former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura warned the AAP government on Monday against evading its responsibility on the issue of sand deposited in farmers' fields due to the floods.

He stated that while SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has stood firmly in support of the farmers, the AAP government's vague statement that it is "considering the matter" indicates a clear intention to deceive the agricultural community once again.

Speaking with reporters at Sri Goindwal Sahib today, Brahmpura said, "The AAP government's claim that it is 'considering' the removal of sand is equivalent to throwing dust in the farmers' eyes. The real issue is not just lifting the sand but restoring the ruined land to make it cultivable again, a process that will cost lakhs of rupees per acre. Merely granting permission for sand removal is tantamount to abandoning farmers to their fate."

According to a statement from his office, Brahmpura demanded a comprehensive "Save Land, Save Farmer" package, Brahmpura asserted that the government must take immediate, concrete steps. He called for a grant of Rs. 50,000 per acre for sand removal, along with a separate five-year compensation package for fertility loss, to be determined by Punjab Agricultural University experts.

Brahmpura concluded that the SAD understands the farmers' problems at their core and urged the AAP government to abandon its politics of deception. He warned that the party would launch a struggle if this complete package is not implemented.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to visit Punjab and take stoick of the flood-affected areas in the state. PM Modi will visit Gurdaspur on September 9.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims," Punjab BJP said in a post on X.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jhakar said that PM Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation and will assess the local conditions to provide maximum assistance to the state. (ANI)

