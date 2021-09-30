Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): Punjab Minister Pargat Singh hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his 'tainted ministers' remark saying that his advice was not needed.

Speaking to ANI Singh said, "We don't need to take Kejriwal's advice. We will work in the best interests of Punjab... Our fight is over several issues. It's not focused on a particular personality."

"Our cabinet will continue to work as a team," he added.

Yesterday, while addressing media persons near the Chandigarh airport, Kejriwal had said, "Punjab government has been reduced to 'tamasha' and I urge the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to immediately remove tainted ministers from his cabinet."

This comes ahead of Punjab Assembly polls scheduled to take place next year.

Earlier, after resigning from his post as Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday had stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he didn't want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state".

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

