Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the complete price list of the XUV700 today. As a reminder, the XUV700 made its global debut in India last month. During the event, prices for lower variants were revealed but today, the utility maker has revealed prices for the complete lineup. Bookings of the XUV700 will begin from October 7, 2021, and Phase 1 customers will be able to test drive the SUV from October 2, 2021. However, the Phase 2 buyers will have to wait till October 7, 2021, to test drive the SUV. 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India; Priced From Rs 11.99 Lakh.

Check variant wise prices here:

MX Series:

Fuel Type 5-Seater (MT) MX Petrol Rs 11.99 Lakh Diesel Rs 12.49

AdrenoX Series:

Fuel Type MT AT AX3 (5-Seater) Petrol Rs 13.99 Lakh Rs 15.59 Lakh Diesel Rs 14.59 Lakh Rs 16.19 Lakh AX5 (5-Seater) Petrol Rs 14.99 Lakh Rs 16.59 Lakh Diesel Rs 15.59 Lakh Rs 17.19 Lakh AX7 (7-Seater) Petrol Rs 17.59 Lakh Rs 19.19 Lakh Diesel Rs 18.19 Lakh Rs 19.79 Lakh

The prices of the XUV700 MX (5-seater) starts at Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.49 lakh. The AX5 MT (5-seater) model starts at Rs 14.99 lakh whereas the AT variant is priced from Rs 16.59 lakh. The AX3 trim (5-seater) is available from Rs 13.99 lakh for the MT model whereas the AT variant starts from Rs 15.59 lakh. Additionally, the AX3 and AX5 trims are also available in a 7-seater configuration at an additional cost of Rs 60,000.

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

Amid festivities, the celebrations reached a new level with the arrival of the adrenaline rush! The #FreedomDrive in Pune was as thrilling as ever, with the XUV700s delivering an exhilaration on the roads for spectators to witness!#HelloXUV700 pic.twitter.com/ppIyXnzVK7 — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) September 28, 2021

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options - 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. The petrol engine generates 198bhp of power and 380Nm of peak torque. On the other side, the diesel engine produces 153bhp and 360Nm for the MX Series, 182bhp and 45Nm of torque for the AX Series. Both engines come paired with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo Credits: Mahindra)

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV700 comes loaded with a dual 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, Amazon Alex built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AdrenoX Connect with 60 plus connected features, 6-speakers and more. The AX7 trim option gets an ADAS system, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Smart Clean Zone, 18-inch alloys, leather seats, side airbags, dual-zone climate and more.

