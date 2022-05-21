This idea of a second statue would be called "Tughlak's action". The new statue can be installed at another location, the letter read.

"The original statue should remain in the same place and must not be touched/shifted. There can be no compromise on both these things. We would welcome any beautification work that is taken up but the sanctity of the location should be maintained at all times," Congress said in a letter.

Also Read | Bridge Being Built by China over Pangong Tso in Area Under Its Illegal Occupation Since 1960s, Says India.

"We will also welcome any steps taken to beautify the entire stretch of the MG Road. The proposal for the construction of restrooms, food stalls, a small library etc as a part of the project is totally unacceptable, as they will adversely impact the sanctity of the park," it read further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)