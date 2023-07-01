Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the double engine government is continuously working for development of the state and welfare of its people.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program at Lalpur in Shahdol district on Saturday.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission at Lalpur in Shahdol district of the state and kickstarted distribution of over one crore PVC Ayushman cards in the state. PM also distributed over 3.5 crore digital Ayushman cards in the country with a single click. He also distributed sickle cell counselling cards to beneficiaries

Addressing the program, CM Chouhan said, "The 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati will be celebrated throughout the year from October 5. A huge memorial of Rani Durgavati will be built in Jabalpur."

"Today, over one crore Ayushman cards are being distributed in the state. This is a campaign to change the lives of the people. Our government is providing tap water to every household through the Nal-Jal Mission. Every poor person is being provided a permanent house. Samman Nidhi is provided to 83,000 poor farmers of the state," CM Chouhan said.

Chouhan also took jibe at the Congress party and said that during the 15-month rule in the state, the government stopped the benefit of Rs 1000 a month being given to the women of Baiga, Bahria and Saharia tribes.

"Apart from this, women were given money for ladoos after delivery, but the Congress government stopped it too. After that our government decided to uplift the poor women by giving a monthly aid of Rs 1000 and formed the Ladli Bahna Yojana. The double engine government of the state is continuously working for the development of the state and welfare of its people," CM Chouhan said.

"This is the advantage of the double engine government, that the schemes of the Prime Minister which should be implemented for the welfare of the public, are implemented only when there is a double engine government, otherwise the other government makes them disappear in between. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, the Ganges of development is flowing in Madhya Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

