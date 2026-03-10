New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy jointly conducted four successful in-flight release trials of the indigenous Air Droppable Container 'ADC-150' from the P8I aircraft off the coast of Goa between February 21 - March 1, at different extreme release conditions.

As per the release, indigenously designed and developed to deliver a 150 kg payload, the Air Droppable Container enhances the naval operational logistics capabilities for providing quick response to naval vessels under distress, needing critical stores/equipment, medical assistance, etc., at sea, deployed far from the coast.

The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, is the nodal laboratory for the activity. Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra, has developed the parachute system and Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, Bengaluru, provided the flight clearance and certification.

Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, provided the instrumentation support for the trials.

To meet the requirements of the Indian Navy, the ADC-150 system for the P8I aircraft was developed and qualified in a short timeframe.

As all the developmental flight trials have been completed successfully, the system is expected to be inducted into the Indian Navy soon. (ANI)

