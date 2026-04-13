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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display its cutting-edge technologies, advanced systems, and the robust strides taken towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' during a mega exhibition at Mahatma Gandhi Prekshagrih in Motihari, Bihar, from April 15 to 18.

Member of Parliament and Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Radha Mohan Singh, will inaugurate the exhibition, on the theme 'Shanti, Satya Aur Vigyan Ka Sangam - Surakshit Aur Aatmanirbhar Bharat Ki Aur', according to a release from the Ministry of Defence

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A wide range of models and products featuring advanced defence systems will be demonstrated. These include Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, Akash Surface-to Air Missile, Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile launcher, BrahMos Missile, Prithvi Missile, Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) Missile, NAG Anti-Tank Guided Missile, Pralay Missile, Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), according to the release.

Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun-Mk-I&II, Indian Light Tank (ILT), Modular Bridging System, Drone Detection Radar, Uttam AESA Radar, Holographic Sight, Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) systems, Chemical Agent Monitor (CAM), Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN), Water Purification System (CBRN-WPS), Back Pack-5kg, NBC Suit Mk- V, Multi-functional, Mounted Gun System (MGS), Composite Armor for Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), Rapid prototype Model of Kaveri Engine, Spatial Reality Display of Kaveri Engine, Blast Protection Suit, Ballistic Helmet, Naval steel and other materials technologies will also be displayed at the exhibition.

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The exhibition aims to inspire the people, especially the youth, and provide them with an opportunity to get a closer look at DRDO technologies that strengthen the defence capabilities of the country. (ANI)

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