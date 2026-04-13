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The political contest in West Bengal has intensified ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, with the Election Commission of India announcing a two-phase polling schedule on April 23 and April 29. The elections are set to witness a fierce battle primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Trinamool Congress, with both sides engaging in sharp political exchanges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the ruling government of halting development in the state, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged attempts to manipulate voter rolls. Amid this high-voltage campaign, several constituencies are emerging as key battlegrounds that could influence the overall outcome.

Nandigram: Prestige Battle Reignites

Nandigram remains one of the most high-profile seats in the state. Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, continues to be a dominant force here. This time, the TMC has fielded Pabitra Kar, a former BJP leader once close to Adhikari, making the contest even more intriguing. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Such a Crowd, Public Enthusiasm in My Rallies in State Was Not Even Witnessed in My Gujarat, Says PM Narendra Modi.

With Abhishek Banerjee personally overseeing the campaign, the TMC is leaving no stone unturned to reclaim this symbolic seat.

Bhabanipur: High-Stakes Face-Off

Bhabanipur is another crucial constituency, long considered a stronghold of Mamata Banerjee. After losing Nandigram in 2021, Banerjee returned to the assembly through a bypoll from this seat.

In 2026, the stakes are even higher as Suvendu Adhikari is contesting against her again, turning Bhabanipur into a marquee contest. The outcome here could carry significant political symbolism for both parties. Mamata Banerjee Announces Resolution To Remove BJP From Power at Centre After Winning West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Murshidabad: Three-Way Contest

Murshidabad is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seats, with a triangular contest involving the TMC, BJP, and the Indian National Congress.

Shaoni Singha Roy, who has switched political sides in the past, is expected to give a tough fight to BJP’s Gauri Shankar Ghosh. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Siddiqi Ali adds another layer of competition, making this seat too close to call.

Jadavpur: Left’s Hope for Revival

Jadavpur has a rich political history, once dominated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for decades. Although the TMC currently holds the seat, the Left sees this as a key opportunity to stage a comeback.

The contest between TMC’s Debabrata Majumdar and CPI(M)’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya is expected to be closely fought, making Jadavpur a constituency to watch.

Kharagpur Sadar: Clash of Heavyweights

Kharagpur Sadar is set for a high-profile battle between BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and TMC’s Pradeep Sarkar. Both leaders command strong local influence and are popularly known as ‘Dada’ within their parties.

Having previously won from this seat, Ghosh is aiming for a comeback, while Sarkar is looking to turn the tables after a close loss in 2021. The constituency is expected to witness a tight and unpredictable contest.

As West Bengal heads into a two-phase election, these key constituencies highlight the intensity and complexity of the political battle. From prestige fights to multi-cornered contests, the 2026 assembly elections are shaping up to be a decisive moment in the state’s political landscape, with each seat potentially influencing the road to power.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).