New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): A dreaded criminal has been arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police and Haryana Police, the officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrested criminal sustained bullet injury during the encounter.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Light Rain in Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely Today.

"In a joint operation by Delhi Police and Haryana Police, a criminal was arrested. He was injured during the encounter," the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: US President Joe Biden Expects Gaza Ceasefire by March 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)