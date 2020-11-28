Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an inter-continental racket of drug smuggling and seized 396 grams of heroin from a courier consignment from South Africa to Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the heroin was ingeniously concealed in buttons sewn into women's gowns sent in a courier consignment from South Africa to Mumbai.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

