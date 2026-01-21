Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG: A video of aspiring actress Lerato Molelwang (Molweng), which recently became a trending topic on social media, has led to the exposure of a suspected online predator. While the footage initially circulated as viral "content," official warnings have now recontextualised the incident as part of a serious exploitation scheme involving a platform known as "African Auditions."

From "Lerato Molelwang (Molweng) Viral Video" to "Crime Scene"

What began as a subject of online discussion has shifted into a critical investigation. According to The Star News, the Lerato Molelwang (Molweng) viral video circulation is a "stark reminder of how easily real human trauma can be turned into content, commentary and judgment".

However, new information from South African authorities suggests the video was not just a viral moment, but potentially evidence of a crime. The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster, via their @CrimeWatch_RSA handle, has issued a warning stating that "African Auditions" is not a legitimate casting agency but an operation that "falsely presents itself as a legitimate modelling agency". Lerato Molelwang gave her statement and also mentioned that the Facebook account spreading videos is not her official account.

Viral Video of Lerato Molelwang (Molweng) and Warning By The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security, South Africa

[VICTIM] A 20-year-old South African female who is a victim of a bogus casting agency. https://t.co/Aq3CxdX7cn pic.twitter.com/dOCxfLVhkr — Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (@CrimeWatch_RSA) January 15, 2026

Allegations of Fake Job Interviews For African Adult Websites

Authorities have identified a male suspect, Ivo Suzee, who is accused of using "deceptive advertisements and making false promises" to lure women under the "pretext of interviews or auditions". Evidence circulating with the warning includes a screenshot, allegedly from Suzee’s platform, which explicitly describes the nature of these interactions:

"Since 2008, I have been finding the hottest African amateurs and [exploiting] them on fake job interviews... join the #1 African porn site today".

The JCPS warning indicates that these "purported auditions" are recorded, with the "explicit material thereafter being distributed or publicised as porn on adult websites without the victims' knowledge of the true context.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about digital safety. The Star News reports that the story raises "serious questions about consent, digital safety and accountability," urging the public to prioritise "dignity over clicks". The report highlights that young people are increasingly exposed to opportunities that "carry hidden risks".

Public Warning

The JCPS has flagged the activities of "African Auditions" as contravening the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020 and the Films and Publications Act 65 of 1996.

The public is advised to:

Verify Opportunities: Be wary of recruitment services that cannot be authenticated.

Be wary of recruitment services that cannot be authenticated. Exercise Caution: "African Auditions" and Ivo Suzee have been flagged as dangerous.

"African Auditions" and Ivo Suzee have been flagged as dangerous. Report Incidents: Any similar approaches should be reported to law enforcement authorities immediately.

The viral videos, often framed as "bad auditions" to the public, appear to be non-consensual content harvested from these fake interviews. Aspiring actresses like Molelwang (Molweng), believing they were auditioning for legitimate roles, were instead unknowingly creating content for an adult site. What started as a viral video has ended as a crime report, serving as a stark reminder that in the digital age, not everything that goes viral is what it seems.

