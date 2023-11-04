Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) A drone was recovered from a field near the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a BSF official said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force troops intercepted the movement of the drone near Tindi Wala village on the intervening night of November 3 and 4.

“As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” the official said.

During a search operation on Saturday, the BSF personnel recovered the quadcopter from the field, the official said.

“Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered due to efforts of BSF troops,” the official said.

