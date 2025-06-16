Kochi, Jun 16 (PTI) Authorities on Monday banned the use of drones, laser beams, and other aerial devices within a five-kilometre radius of Kochi International Airport, citing serious safety concerns.

The order was issued by Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh, who said that devices such as microlight aircraft, paragliders, hot air balloons, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) pose a threat to aircraft flying in and out of the airport at Nedumbassery.

The decision follows reports from the airport director and Ernakulam rural police chief, who flagged unauthorised flying activity near the runway and approach paths.

They warned that such activity could interfere with the safe take-off and landing of aircraft.

The ban has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, a new national civil safety law.

Officials said no one will be allowed to operate aerial equipment in the "Red Zone" unless they have specific permission.

Police have urged the public to report any violations immediately to the nearest station.

