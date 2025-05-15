Hamirpur (HP), May 15 (PTI) Three flying objects suspected to be drones were seen in the Nadaun area of Hamirpur district on Wednesday night.

Nadaun is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspected drones were seen in Gauna and Sera, which is the native village of Sukhu.

Upon spotting them, the locals took their videos and pictures and contacted the police, who informed the local authorities.

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur on Thursday said that information regarding two to three suspected drones was received on Wednesday, following which police teams and DSP visited the spot.

However, no object was seen in the sky when the police reached the spot, Thakur told the press.

On the videos and pictures taken by locals, which are circulating on the internet, he said they could be of a balloon or mechanical drones used by media persons or photographers covering marriages.

"We have shared the details with the security agencies, and the matter is being investigated," he added.

