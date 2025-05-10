In a concerning development amid the ongoing India-Pakistan ceasefire along the border, multiple suspected Pakistani drones were spotted in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday evening. Authorities swiftly imposed a complete blackout in the area as a precautionary measure. While no hostile activity has been confirmed, security forces are on high alert. The incident raises fresh concerns about ceasefire violations and surveillance tactics. Residents have been urged to remain calm and follow official advisories as investigations continue. Blackouts in Ferozepur, Jammu, Jaisalmer and Other Places Hours After India-Pakistan Ceasefire (Watch Videos).

Drones Spotted in Kutch

Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe,Don’t panic. — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) May 10, 2025

