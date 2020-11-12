Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday summoned actor Arjun Rampal to appear before it tomorrow at 10 am for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Notably, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was on Wednesday questioned for six hours.

Also Read | Election Results in 11 States Show 135 Crore People Back PM Narendra Modi, Says Amit Shah.

Demetriades was again summoned by the NCB to appear before it for questioning as, according to NCB officials, the inquiry was not completed on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)