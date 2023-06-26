Panaji, Jun 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said drug-related offences have significantly reduced in the state and the police is steadfast in its commitment towards "zero tolerance policy" against narcotics.

In a tweet on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sawant said citizens and authorities must unite to raise awareness and combat the global menace.

Also Read | DIAL Introduces Self Baggage Drop Facility at Delhi Airport.

“The Goa police remains steadfast in its commitment to a zero tolerance policy against illegal drugs, implementing precautionary and remedial measures to curb drug trafficking within the state,” he said.

Through stringent actions against both peddlers and users, the prevalence of drug-related offences has significantly reduced, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Rajanath Singh Says Chinese Army Ignored Protocols During 2020 Ladakh Standoff, Lauds Indian Army for Foiling Attempts by PLA to Change Status Quo on LAC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)