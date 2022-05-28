Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday suggested action against ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede.

Addressing the media, he said that there was no truth in the allegations against Aryan Khan and action should be taken against people spreading false implications.

"There was no truth in allegations against Aryan Khan. I think action should be taken against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede on the way he handled this matter," said Patil.

He also highlighted that Khan's name was removed from the chargesheet and the Centre also took cognizance of this matter and gave information about action against the concerned officer.

"If anyone is falsely implicating an innocent person, then action should be taken against them. I think Centre has also taken cognizance of this matter & given info about action against the concerned officer," he added.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were arrested 20 people including Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were named in the case.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 28 October 2021. (ANI)

